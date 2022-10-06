Stolen more than 30 years ago, sculpture returns to Banská Štiavnica

The creation of the new sculpture took about half a year.

The Souls in Purgatory sculpture, once stolen from the spectacular Baroque Calvary in Banská Štiavnica, has returned to its home.

But the original piece of art was never found. A replica was created by restorer Ján Fečo. The statue, which people also called Hell due to the terrifying scene, has already been placed under the altar of the Upper Church.

Only incomplete photo documentation remained after the sculptures were stolen by an unknown thief in the late 1980s.

So began the search for visual materials on which to base the work. The summary of these documents was very important to create a replica.