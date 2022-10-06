Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Oct 2022 at 10:46  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between October 6 and October 16, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

author
Ivana Adžić
Bibiana, the International House of Art for Children, in Bratislava.Bibiana, the International House of Art for Children, in Bratislava. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: BAB 2022; Oct 3 - Oct 7
CONCERT: Huun Huur Tu; Oct 6, 19:00
EVENT: Big Dance Evening; Oct 7, 19:30
EVENT: Apple Feast; Oct 8, 10:00
EVENT: Instant dancing; Oct 8, 21:00
EVENT: TIPOS Devín National Run; Oct 9, 10:00
EVENT: Career EXPO; Oct 11, 09:00
FESTIVAL: Craft Beer Festival; Oct 12, 15:00
CONCERT: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; Oct 14, 23:00
EVENT: Cucumber Season; Oct 14, 09:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

