Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

TOP 10
FESTIVAL: BAB 2022; Oct 3 - Oct 7
CONCERT: Huun Huur Tu; Oct 6, 19:00
EVENT: Big Dance Evening; Oct 7, 19:30
EVENT: Apple Feast; Oct 8, 10:00
EVENT: Instant dancing; Oct 8, 21:00
EVENT: TIPOS Devín National Run; Oct 9, 10:00
EVENT: Career EXPO; Oct 11, 09:00
FESTIVAL: Craft Beer Festival; Oct 12, 15:00
CONCERT: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; Oct 14, 23:00
EVENT: Cucumber Season; Oct 14, 09:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
