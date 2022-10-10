Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Oct 2022 at 17:32

BBC filmmaker in Slovakia to write a book about mountains

Since his arrival, he has learned how to say “čučoriedka”.

My Bystrica
Nick Thorpe (second from right)Nick Thorpe (second from right) (Source: ŠOP)

Nick Thorpe, a British journalist and documentary maker for the BBC, crossed the Low Tatras and rafted the Hron River to describe Slovakia's nature as faithfully as possible.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

Thorpe is currently working on a book about the life of the people, as well as living and non-living nature of the Carpathian Arc.

That is why he also came to Slovakia and is planning several stops here.

"He is a very perceptive person who is interested not only in nature, but also in people, culture, the environment in which they live,” said Michal Šaradin, Nick Thorpe's guide around Slovakia. “He asked about communities, about individual people. On his next visit, he should visit the Low Tatras again, then Poľana, remote areas in Podpoľanie, maybe Zaježová, where such a traditional way of life is lived."

