Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
10. Oct 2022 at 10:36  I Premium content

A talented director makes depressing animated films

Koji Yamamura, an Oscar-nominated animation director from Japan, was a guest at this year's Biennial of Animation Bratislava.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
A scene from "Dozens of Norths", a 2021 film by Koji Yamamura. (Source: Miyu Production)

Two catastrophic events, a 2011 earthquake in Japan and a global coronavirus pandemic, led to Japanese animator Koji Yamamura making his first feature animated film, “Dozens of Norths”.

Anxiety about the future, which persecuted the animation director following the natural disaster, and a commission from the Bungakukai monthly literary magazine to create the series of 32 cover illustrations and short texts from 2012 to 2014, became the starting point for Yamamura to write a film script. The pandemic provided him with enough time to create and release the film.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Co-produced by the French company Miyu Productions, the film premiered last year.

“It’s my longest film thus far but the smallest number of people who worked on drawing it,” the independent animator told a crowd during the Biennial of Animation Bratislava.

Koji Yamamura is awarded the Prix Klingsor prize for his lifetime work focused on children during the Biennial of Animation Bratislava on October 7, 2022.Koji Yamamura is awarded the Prix Klingsor prize for his lifetime work focused on children during the Biennial of Animation Bratislava on October 7, 2022. (Source: Facebook/Festival BAB)

Yamamura’s debut feature was among the screened films people could watch at this year’s animation festival, which ended on Sunday.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

SkryťClose ad