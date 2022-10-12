Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Oct 2022 at 9:57

It ain't my first rodeo. Only my first in Slovakia

A Texan reconnects with his roots at a bull riding competition near Trenčín.

Jeremy Hill
Rodeo in NemšováRodeo in Nemšová (Source: Jeremy Hill)

Last month I attended a rodeo at the beautiful Ranch 13 in Nemšová. At least, I think it was a rodeo. Let me look at my Garth Brooks checklist (boots, chaps, cowboy hats, ropes, reins, joy, and pain). Yep, it checks out. I had to be sure. It has been many years since I last saw my hometown rodeo in Texas.

Traipse through a region tangled in tales of romance, torture and prestige with the Trenčín Region Travel Guide.

Every summer my little Texas village gathers for a three-day event featuring team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. During the day, the streets are littered with horse trailers and jangling spurs. At night, the streets empty, and the town floods into the rodeo grounds to watch riders sweat and curse their way to fame and glory. Still, one of my dearest childhood memories is being serenaded to sleep by the nightly performing country bands.

These are the experiences and expectations I brought to Slovakia. So, when I saw an advertisement for a bull riding competition, I was intrigued but a little sceptical. I did attend a small rodeo once before. It turned out to be a glorified Slovak jarmok (fair), but with horses. Guests and cowboys wore t-shirts and shoes while pop music blared from the DJ booth. Thankfully, I did not let this bad experience deter me from giving rodeo in Slovakia one more try.

