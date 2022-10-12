Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Oct 2022 at 18:46

Economy Ministry confirms Bosch's electric bike investment

The German firm will create fewer jobs than earlier stated.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Economy Ministry has confirmed a Bosch investment in eastern Slovakia.The Economy Ministry has confirmed a Bosch investment in eastern Slovakia. (Source: Facebook/Bosch eBike Systems)

The Bosch Group, an engineering and technology German company, will invest in Slovakia, the Economy Ministry has confirmed.

Former economy minister Richard Sulík (SaS) talked about the investment for the first time in late August, adding that the final decision would come in late September.

The group’s Bosch Electrical Drives division will expand its production of components for its electric bikes, known as Bosch eBike Systems, in eastern Slovakia. “It is a manufacturing sector that we very much welcome in Slovakia for its sustainability,” Economy Minister Karel Hirman said. Bosch has decided to expand its business in rented premises. The specific location will be decided on shortly.

In the summer, Sulík mentioned an industrial park in Záborské, Prešov Region.

Fewer jobs than previously announced

In addition to the existing infrastructure and access to qualified employees, the ministry considers the proximity of a Bosch plant in Miszkolc, Hungary, as another advantage.

The former minister said the German firm would create 4,000 jobs in eastern Slovakia, but Hirman claims the firm will employ 400 people. Production should start in late 2023.

“Depending on the development of the market, Bosch plans to consider further expansion of its activities in eastern Slovakia,” the ministry added.

The group runs two other plants in western Slovakia, near Bratislava.

