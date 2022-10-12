Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Oct 2022 at 18:39

News digest: From Bratislava to America by plane

Slovakia under cyber-attacks by pro-Kremlin groups, Bosch investment confirmed.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Wednesday, October 12 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

One audit closer to direct flights to USA

A missing audit prevents Slovakia from getting on the map of world carriers. A missing audit prevents Slovakia from getting on the map of world carriers. (Source: Unsplash)

Slovak carriers flying directly overseas could become reality after Slovakia undergoes an aviation audit.

Transport Minister Andrej Doležal (Sme Rodina nom.) said Slovakia does not exist on the map of world carriers, especially for transatlantic flights, due to the lack of the required certification based on an audit to the required level.

"After that, carriers will be able to establish lines, for example from Bratislava to the US, and whether it will be Washington or Florida, I don't care at all," the minister added.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

  • Police: Pro-Kremlin groups use a dangerous communication strategy in Slovak media space, the police warn. Last week, Slovakia also faced cyber-attacks by pro-Russian hackers.
  • Business: The Bosch Group will invest in eastern Slovakia, the Economy Ministry has announced.
  • Extremism: Slovenskí Branci, a Slovak pro-Kremlin paramilitary group, has ended its activities.
  • Nature: In Slovakia, a new species of bird has been observed - the Richard's Pipit.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

A Texan reconnects with his roots at a Slovak bull riding competition

Rodeo in Nemšová Rodeo in Nemšová (Source: Jeremy Hill)

Last month I attended a rodeo at the beautiful Ranch 13 in Nemšová. At least, I think it was a rodeo. Let me look at my Garth Brooks checklist (boots, chaps, cowboy hats, ropes, reins, joy, and pain). Yep, it checks out. I had to be sure. It has been many years since I last saw my hometown rodeo in Texas, writes Jeremy Hill.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • Hella Slovakia Lighting, a manufacturer of lighting technology and electronic products for the car industry, is hiring 240 new workers. More than 150 jobs are in production in its three plants situated in Bánovce nad Bebravou, Kočovce, and Trenčín. The firm will also recruit 90 white-collar workers for administrative and support tasks. Ten highly-qualified posts will be filled in its new tail light development centre in Bánovce nad Bebravou.
  • The activities of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia and Ambassador Igor Bratchikov are far beyond what can be accepted as standard diplomatic activity, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) said on Wednesday.
  • The 2021 financial health of towns and self-governing regions worsened year-on-year, the INEKO institute said. Bratislava came 141st, Nové Mesto nad Váhom came first.
  • Writer and activist Fedor Blaščák has become the new Open Society Foundation head.
  • Three quarters of towns are more transparent than four years ago, Transparency International Slovakia has found. Partizánske is most transparent, followed by Vranov nad Topľou, Stará Turá, Prievidza and Rožňava.
  • The European Commission has approved a €10 million Slovak scheme to support agricultural product processors and the food production sector in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Altogether 131 refugees from Ukraine are accommodated at the premises of the Prešov prison; the capacity of the facility is 151 people. The original inmates were moved to Sabinov. The picture features an angel in the Ukrainian national colours created by one refugee and her son as a thank you gift for visitors.

Post Bellum head receives one of the highest Ukrainian state awards

The organisation sent bulletproof vests, helmets, uniforms, and other aid to Ukraine.


11. oct
A scene from "Dozens of Norths", a 2021 film by Koji Yamamura.

A talented director makes depressing animated films

Koji Yamamura, an Oscar-nominated animation director from Japan, was a guest at this year's Biennial of Animation Bratislava.


10. oct
Parliament did not have the neeeded quorum to pass a bill on the increased 2022 state budget on October 11, 2022.

Parliament blocked over increased state budget bill

The government cannot use extra €1.5 billion without changing the law.


11. oct
Space engineer Ján Baláž.

Slovak space engineer receives one of the highest astronautics awards (interview)

Ján Baláž has worked on several important space missions.


10. oct

Services and publications

