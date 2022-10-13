Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
13. Oct 2022 at 17:26  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between October 13 and October 23, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

author
Ivana Adžić
A question about Slovak singer Miro Žbirka will appear in the Spectacular Slovakia quizcast.A question about Slovak singer Miro Žbirka will appear in the Spectacular Slovakia quizcast. (Source: FB Miro Zbirka)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you shouldn't miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

TOP 10

CONCERT: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; Oct 14, 23:00
EVENT: Cucumber Season; Oct 14, 09:00
EVENT: Mamma Mia! Bratislava; Oct 15-16
CONCERT: Tribute to Miro Žbirka 70; Oct 17, 19:00
FESTIVAL: Be2Can Bratislava; Oct 18-25
CONCERT: Kabát Tour Bratislava; Oct 18, 20:00
CONCERT: Estas Tonne ENVISION TOUR Bratislava; Oct 18, 19:00
EVENT: Kasha Sound Library; Oct 19, 19:00
EVENT: Estas Tonne Internal Flight Experience; Oct 19, 18:00
FESTIVAL: Bratislava Jazz Days; Oct 21, 18:30

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Countrywide events

Top stories

News digest: LGBT+ community in Slovakia shaken by murders of its members

In the coming days, various remembrance events will take place. President Čaputová is calling for action. Learn more in today's digest.


6 h

What the murder of two gay people in Bratislava reminds us of

It would hardly come as a surprise that the motive of the murder was hate.


9 h
Policeman after the shooting in Tepláreň.

Stop the hate before it costs us even more, President Čaputová to politicians

The president calls for action after Wednesday's shooting in a Bratislava gay bar.


13 h

Gunman who killed two people in Bratislava found dead

Juraj K., a radicalised Bratislava student, is behind the shooting.


16 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad