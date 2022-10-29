Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. Oct 2022 at 5:59  I Premium content

New boathouse is latest attraction at Ľadovo reservoir

Plans for small yachting school.

author
Marcela Ballová
External contributor
(Source: Jozef Kramec)

A boathouse has become the latest attraction at the Ľadovo water reservoir on the outskirts of Lučenec as local authorities look to boost visitor numbers to the area.

