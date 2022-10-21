Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Oct 2022 at 14:27  I Premium content

She knew all Bratislava monuments, yet was told to learn to speak Slovak

Gisela Weyde's work was long forgotten.

Soňa Jánošová
Gisela Weyde in 1914.Gisela Weyde in 1914. (Source: GMB)

“This is the end of most of my studies. A blue stocking might make a good housewife. I cannot say that I easily mistook Athena for Hera, and I am afraid I will eventually be hurting due to my spiritual hunger, but love overcomes everything," wrote Gisela Weyde in a 1929 letter.

Her sudden decision to withdraw from public and scientific life to tend to the family hearth was unexpected.

Especially in light of many years' worth of hard work with tangible results, she had within her reach what she had desired and to which she had every right - paid employment suitable for her education, skills, and enthusiasm. Although she herself did not reach this goal, she opened the door for other women.

Naivety and belief in human goodness

She was the first woman to study classical archaeology in Vienna, and the first female art historian in Slovakia. She was the first to hold a lecture for young people in a museum and tried to democratize art in every possible way.

In just a few years she wrote more studies than many others could in a lifetime. She promoted popular science associations and tried to get into official institutions. However, they always preferred men instead of her. This is also why Gisela Weyde was forgotten for so long.

