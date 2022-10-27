Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Oct 2022 at 12:06

Demolition of Istropolis continues. Check out new drone footage

A congress centre with residential and administrative buildings or hotel to be built on the site.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

In Bratislava, the demolition work of Istropolis continues. In the new footage from the drone, it can be seen that it is gradually decreasing from a high-rise building. Work on the building of the former House of Trade Unions should last until the end of this year.

The investor declares that the entire demolition will be gradual and very delicate, in order to reduce the negative impacts related to the work as much as possible.

A congress centre with residential and administrative buildings or a hotel will be constructed on the site.

The development company Immocap bought Istropolis in 2017 from the Unified Property Fund of Trade Unions. It started demolishing the building when it received permission from the Bratislava city district of Nové Mesto.

