Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Oct 2022

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between October 27 and November 6, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/SITA)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

GALA: Art for Life - ballet gala; Oct 28, 19:00
MUSICAL: Les Misérables in Bratislava; Oct 28, 19:00
EVENT: Halloween room in Bratislava; Oct 28-31, 17:00
FESTIVAL: Autumn street food festival; Oct 28-29, 11:00
EVENT: Balkan Halloween party Bratislava; Oct 29, 21:00
EVENT: Ghosts at Smolenice Castle; Oct 29-30, 10:00
EVENT: Halloween salsa party Bratislava; Oct 29, 21:00
EVENT: Día de los Muertos in Bratislava; Oct 29, 21:00
EXHIBITION: Faunia Bratislava; Oct 30, 08:00
CONCERT: STING concert; Oct 30, 20:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

