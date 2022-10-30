Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. Oct 2022 at 11:32  I Premium content

Votes on US base, fascist president's street leave problems unsolved

Referendums in Varín and Sliač invalid.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Two new Black Hawk helicopters land at the Sliač airport, central Slovakia.Two new Black Hawk helicopters land at the Sliač airport, central Slovakia. (Source: Defence Ministry)

While voters went to the polls on Saturday for joint regional and municipal elections, locals in two towns also cast ballots in referendums.

In Varín in Žilina Region, people voted on whether to change the name of a street named after wartime fascist president Jozef Tiso who was responsible for tens of thousands of Slovak Jews being sent to their deaths during WWII.

Meanwhile, in Sliač near the central-Slovak city of Zvolen, a referendum was held on whether to reject the founding of an American military base in the town - despite the fact there are no such plans.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Varín keeps Tiso street, for now

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Referendum

Top stories

Counting the voting in the regional elections on October 29, 2022.

Despite frustration and fatigue, Slovakia has not given up on politics

What local election results say about the country.


9 h
Bratislava Regional Governor Juraj Droba was re-elected for the second term.

Most regional governors re-elected for another term

The first joint regional and municipal elections are over, residents of Slovak towns and villages have elected their mayors, regional governors, and councillors.


22 h
Chopok.

Weekend: Orphaned lynx kitten is safe, and now recovering

Hiking trails in the Tatras will soon close, but you can still relax in Liptov.


28. oct
Seniors receiving letters.

The young Slovaks awarded for their determination

From helping seniors to making replicas, the Duke of Edinburgh programme awards talented young Slovaks.


26. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad