Votes on US base, fascist president's street leave problems unsolved

Referendums in Varín and Sliač invalid.

Two new Black Hawk helicopters land at the Sliač airport, central Slovakia. (Source: Defence Ministry)

While voters went to the polls on Saturday for joint regional and municipal elections, locals in two towns also cast ballots in referendums.

In Varín in Žilina Region, people voted on whether to change the name of a street named after wartime fascist president Jozef Tiso who was responsible for tens of thousands of Slovak Jews being sent to their deaths during WWII.

Meanwhile, in Sliač near the central-Slovak city of Zvolen, a referendum was held on whether to reject the founding of an American military base in the town - despite the fact there are no such plans.

Varín keeps Tiso street, for now