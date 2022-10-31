Reminder: shops closed on All Saints' Day

People visit the graves of their relatives.

All Saints' Day, observed on November 1, is a national holiday in Slovakia. On this day many people travel to their families and visit the graves of their deceased relatives.

Tomorrow, most people will have a day off work and according to legislation, most retail shops such as grocery stores and those selling clothes, shoes or toys must be closed.

The ban gives exempts fuel stations, pharmacies, airport and harbour shops, public transport, hospitals and places selling travel tickets and souvenirs. There is also an exception that allows businesses to open if the owners are there themselves.

Services can also operate.