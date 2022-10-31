Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
31. Oct 2022 at 16:13

Reminder: shops closed on All Saints' Day

People visit the graves of their relatives.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

All Saints' Day, observed on November 1, is a national holiday in Slovakia. On this day many people travel to their families and visit the graves of their deceased relatives.

Tomorrow, most people will have a day off work and according to legislation, most retail shops such as grocery stores and those selling clothes, shoes or toys must be closed.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The ban gives exempts fuel stations, pharmacies, airport and harbour shops, public transport, hospitals and places selling travel tickets and souvenirs. There is also an exception that allows businesses to open if the owners are there themselves.

Services can also operate.

Top stories

Joint municipal and regional elections in Slovakia, October 29, 2022.

Municipal and regional governments passed the stress tests

After a litany of national crises, voters backed the local incumbents.


4 h
Counting the voting in the regional elections on October 29, 2022.

Despite frustration and fatigue, Slovakia has not given up on politics

What local election results say about the country.


30. oct
Chopok.

Weekend: Orphaned lynx kitten is safe, and now recovering

Hiking trails in the Tatras will soon close, but you can still relax in Liptov.


28. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad