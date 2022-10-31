Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
31. Oct 2022 at 12:13  I Premium content

Municipal and regional governments passed the stress tests

After a litany of national crises, voters backed the local incumbents.

Michaela Terenzani
Joint municipal and regional elections in Slovakia, October 29, 2022. Joint municipal and regional elections in Slovakia, October 29, 2022. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Residents of Slovak towns and villages elected their representatives. Extremists did not prevail. Mayor Vallo is returned by a landslide in Bratislava. Two peculiar referendums took place elsewhere.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Scroll down to download the PDF version of The Slovak Spectator October issue.

Election results dispelled the worst fears

Many had concerns ahead of what was very likely the most wide-ranging set of elections that people in Slovakia have ever participated in. In the run-up, it came to seem that democracy had rarely had it harder.

Saturday’s local and municipal elections – for which voting is only allowed in person, in the place of one’s residence – took place in the middle of the autumn school holidays, when people typically travel away from their homes. Election day was noticeably shorter than usual, with polling stations closing at 20:00. Voters had to deal with four, and in Bratislava and Košice cities as many as six, different ballots. And – a circumstance not to be overlooked – it was the first time that voters have been asked to deliver an electoral verdict since the 2020 election, which was followed by a lot of perceived and actual hardship during the pandemic, and a lot of political turmoil since that has left many people drained of any enthusiasm for politics and even for public affairs as such.

SkryťRemove ad

How many would turn out to vote, and how many of them would not mind or – worse – would actively rejoice if public office were entrusted to candidates from the fascist, far-right, and anti-systemic forces of whom there were a plethora of candidates? The results, though impossible to directly translate into national-level politics, provide some satisfaction for now.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Election

Related topics: Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Counting the voting in the regional elections on October 29, 2022.

Despite frustration and fatigue, Slovakia has not given up on politics

What local election results say about the country.


30. oct
Chopok.

Weekend: Orphaned lynx kitten is safe, and now recovering

Hiking trails in the Tatras will soon close, but you can still relax in Liptov.


28. oct

News digest: Rare fossil site is now under 24-hour surveillance

It's the 104th anniversary of the first common state of Slovaks and Czechs, the first battery energy storage facility of its kind in the V4 is in Slovakia, and ski season is approaching.


28. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad