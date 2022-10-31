Former state secretary leaves the SaS caucus

Martin Klus will continue to cooperate with SaS.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

After breaking away from the ruling coalition, the now-opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) is losing a prominent member.

SaS deputy chair and team leader Martin Klus is leaving the parliamentary caucus of the party. Klus, who served as the state secretary (deputy minister) before SaS left the coalition, claims his opinions on the future direction of the country, and particularly the question of early electionss, are not aligned with prevailing opinions within the party.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

SaS spokesperson Ondrej Šprlák confirmed Klus’ departure, the TASR newswire reported.

Despite his departure, Klus does not plan on cutting all ties with the party.

“I understand how important it is for the party and its parliamentary caucus to be as united in opinions and votes as possible, which I cannot guarantee. I have thus decided to continue working as a non-affiliated member of parliament and to depart the leading positions in the party," Klus explained.

With the departure of Klus, the SaS caucus will have 20 members.