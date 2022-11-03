Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Nov 2022 at 17:28  I Premium content

Bowie, Ukraine and disappearing African animals star in Month of Photography

32nd annual festival opens in Bratislava.

author
Daniel Bernát
External contributor
From Nick Brandt's series "A new day dawns".From Nick Brandt's series "A new day dawns". (Source: Nick Brandt - Month of Photography)

World-famous Czech photographer Antonín Kratochvíl remembers very well the day he turned up to photograph David Bowie. The pair met in New York's Meatpacking district, and Kratochvíl had an idea. He told the musician he was going to look for the best light and asked him if he wanted to join him. And that was that - Bowie was hooked.

"I made him a collaborator, an active participant, and he was interested in the search for light. He didn't have to just stand there doing what I told him to," Kratochvíl told the daily Sme.

His portrait of the legendary musician is the central piece of the 32nd Month of Photography in Bratislava, which began on November 1.

Portrait is one of the main themes of this year's festival, and Kratochvíl's work plays an important role - as well as Bowie, he did shoots with Jean Reno, Johnny Depp, Harvey Keitel, Willem Dafoe, Liv Tyler, and many others.

Kratochvíl personally came to Bratislava to open his exhibition and christen his book "David Bowie. Searching for the Light".

According to the festival's artistic director, Eva Marlene Hodeková, the Bowie portrait evokes play, mystery and drama - characteristics of the musician himself and not just the photo, she said.

Something similar could be said about the personality and work of Slovak musician Marián Varga, portrait photos of whom are being exhibited by the Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum.

Those behind the camera who took the shots include Tibor Borský, Peter Procházka, Juraj Bartoš, Ľuba Lauffová, Vladimír Yurkovič, Ľubo Stacho, as well as Jozef Jakubčo, a photojournalist with Sme.

In some photos, only Varga's face and hands can be seen emerging from gloom, and he often appears playing the Hammond or another keyboard instrument. The extensive collection also includes portraits from the musician's private life, depicting his life from youth.

Kratochvíl's portrait of David Bowie.Kratochvíl's portrait of David Bowie. (Source: Antonín Kratochvíl - Month of Photography)

Of war and threats

