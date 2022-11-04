Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. Nov 2022 at 12:52  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between November 3 and November 13, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

author
Ivana Adžić
(Source: TASR)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: Tea- Coffee- Chocolate Festival; Nov 3-4
EVENT: STUDIO 34; Nov 4, 20:00
EVENT: Halloween Retro Meet; Nov 5, 21:00
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; Nov 5, 08:00-13:00
BALLET: ROYAL CLASSICAL BALLET: SWAN LAKE Bratislava; Nov 6-20
PARTY: Strobe; Nov 11, 19:00
CONCERT: Andrej Šeban tour 2022; Nov 11, 20:00
MUSICAL: Turandot Musical Bratislava; Nov 11, 19:00
EVENT: Vice City 80’s Party; Nov 12, 21:00
EVENT: C. and k. tour of Bratislava; Nov 13, 14:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Countrywide events

Related topics: Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Refurbished Slovak National Gallery to reopen on December 11

Slovan returns to top-flight club football after 53 years, Slovakia may have allowed exports of arms components to Russia, and a Slovak book wins the Red Dot design award.


1 h
People watch Bratislava's Christmas tree being erected on the Main Square on November 2, 2022.

Weekend: Bratislava's Christmas tree erected in downtown

From travel stories to the new definition of love and foreigners' experiences with the immigration system.


6 h
Beekeeper Tomáš Blaškkovič is taking care of bees on the roof of Einpark Offices in Bratislava's Petržalka borough.

Is honey from your office roof the best in the world?

Urban bees in Bratislava produce unexpectedly tasty – and healthy – honey.


3. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad