Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

TOP 10
FESTIVAL: Tea- Coffee- Chocolate Festival; Nov 3-4
EVENT: STUDIO 34; Nov 4, 20:00
EVENT: Halloween Retro Meet; Nov 5, 21:00
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; Nov 5, 08:00-13:00
BALLET: ROYAL CLASSICAL BALLET: SWAN LAKE Bratislava; Nov 6-20
PARTY: Strobe; Nov 11, 19:00
CONCERT: Andrej Šeban tour 2022; Nov 11, 20:00
MUSICAL: Turandot Musical Bratislava; Nov 11, 19:00
EVENT: Vice City 80’s Party; Nov 12, 21:00
EVENT: C. and k. tour of Bratislava; Nov 13, 14:00
