Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

TOP 10
BALLET: Royal Classical Ballet: Swan Lake; Nov 6-20
FESTIVAL: Melos-Étos 2022; Nov 8-17
FAIR: Bibliotéka Pedagogy 2022; Nov 10-13
CONCERT: Andrej Šeban tour 2022; Nov 11, 20:00
EVENT: Strobe; Nov 11, 19:00
EVENT: Aquarium and Terrarium; Nov 12, 09:00
CONCERT: Príbeh hudby; Nov 12, 16:00
EVENT: J&T Bank Slovak Open 2022; Nov 14-20
EVENT: Open Cellars Day; Nov 18-19
EVENT: Science Magic; Nov 20, 10:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions