Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

10. Nov 2022 at 15:01

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between November 10 and November 20, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
(Source: Pixabay)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

BALLET: Royal Classical Ballet: Swan Lake; Nov 6-20
FESTIVAL: Melos-Étos 2022; Nov 8-17
FAIR: Bibliotéka Pedagogy 2022; Nov 10-13
CONCERT: Andrej Šeban tour 2022; Nov 11, 20:00
EVENT: Strobe; Nov 11, 19:00
EVENT: Aquarium and Terrarium; Nov 12, 09:00
CONCERT: Príbeh hudby; Nov 12, 16:00
EVENT: J&T Bank Slovak Open 2022; Nov 14-20
EVENT: Open Cellars Day; Nov 18-19
EVENT: Science Magic; Nov 20, 10:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

