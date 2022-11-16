Light show at one of Slovakia's most beautiful waterfalls

Visitors flock to central Slovak village for colourful display.

"It was like waiting for New Year's fireworks," visitors to Lúčky, a village in central Slovakia, described their wait for the light show at what is considered one of Slovakia's most beautiful waterfalls.

After dark, cars carrying people from across the country parked near the Lúčanský waterfall, for which, along with spas, the village in the Liptov region is famous.

As darkness fell, the Lúčanský waterfall, which is located at its centre, lit up.