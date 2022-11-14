Christmas will be dimmer in some Slovak cities

Cities are looking into saving money as well as being more ecological.

This year's Christmas decorations in Bratislava are going to be more modest. The energy crisis and rising prices are behind the cuts. For example, there will be less light chains on the trees on Štefániková street, SNP and Hurbanovo squares. The Primate's Palace will also have fewer decorations.

"Saving not only energy is necessary, and adjusting the scale of the decoration is also a reaction to the current situation," said Dagmar Schmucková, Bratislava authorities' spokeswoman.

The city is also planning to save money by turning off the lights almost a month earlier. While last time the lights were used until the end of January, this time they will stay on until approximately January 6. Dimming Christmas lights is also being discussed in the Presidential palace. The final decision has yet to be made.

Bratislava, including the tree on the Main Square, will be lit up on November 25.

Some cities without change

The cities of Žilina, Nitra and Košice, for example, will not limit Christmas lights. Banská Bystrica will discuss the matter.