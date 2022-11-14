Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Nov 2022 at 16:49  I Premium content

Christmas will be dimmer in some Slovak cities

Cities are looking into saving money as well as being more ecological.

author
Tereza Tisová
External contributor
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: TASR)

This year's Christmas decorations in Bratislava are going to be more modest. The energy crisis and rising prices are behind the cuts. For example, there will be less light chains on the trees on Štefániková street, SNP and Hurbanovo squares. The Primate's Palace will also have fewer decorations.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"Saving not only energy is necessary, and adjusting the scale of the decoration is also a reaction to the current situation," said Dagmar Schmucková, Bratislava authorities' spokeswoman.

The city is also planning to save money by turning off the lights almost a month earlier. While last time the lights were used until the end of January, this time they will stay on until approximately January 6. Dimming Christmas lights is also being discussed in the Presidential palace. The final decision has yet to be made.

Bratislava, including the tree on the Main Square, will be lit up on November 25.

Related article 50 tips to reduce energy consumption and save money Read more 

Some cities without change

The cities of Žilina, Nitra and Košice, for example, will not limit Christmas lights. Banská Bystrica will discuss the matter.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: White Crow awards for civic courage go to owner of gay bar and environmentalist

A bench once used by singer Miroslav "Meky" Žbirka returns, 'quick commerce' in Slovakia is reaching its limits, and snow cannons in the High Tatras are now on.


8 h
Stock image.

Expert on how to save money on energy in households

What to do in regards to saving money.


16. nov
Wolt Market operates two dark stores in Bratislava and one in Košice.

Delivery within 15 minutes not effective, q-commerce expert says

Four big players compete in the quick commerce sector in Slovakia.


15. nov
Gautam Rana.

US ambassador's first visit to Košice

Gautam Rana thanked the city for helping Ukrainians.


15. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad