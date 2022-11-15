US ambassador's first visit to Košice

Gautam Rana thanked the city for helping Ukrainians.

One of the goals of the US embassy is to regularly travel to the east of Slovakia.

"We are looking for ways to deepen partnerships and cooperation with people all over Slovakia, not only in Bratislava," said the new US ambassador to Slovakia, Gautam Rana, on Monday during his first visit to Košice, eastern Slovakia.

Rana assumed the post in August.

He also thanked the city for its support and assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

Opportunities

As part of his visit, Rana met with Košice Mayor Jaroslav Polaček, with whom he also talked about the economy and the development of partnerships.

The Ambassador also highlighted the activities of the American Center Košice, which operates in the building of the State Research Library on Hlavná Street and is part of the worldwide American Spaces network.

"We provide opportunities to learn English, and at the same time there are a number of programs that help deepen understanding and cooperation between the US and the residents of eastern Slovakia," he said, adding that there are possibilities of studying and travelling in the United States.

Slovak Silicon Valley

According to Rana, the region of Košice is Slovakia's Silicon Valley with numerous technology companies and opportunities to develop relations with American partners. He also mentioned steelmaker US Steel Košice, the largest employer in the region.

"I know they have strong partnerships here, and I believe they will continue the positive trend," he added.

Rana is a career diplomat. He previously worked at the US embassies in Algeria and Slovenia. Bridget Brink, the previous US ambassador to Slovakia, has been working as the US ambassador to Ukraine since May.