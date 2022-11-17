Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
EVENT: J&T Bank Slovak Open 2022; Nov 14-20
EVENT: Charity Auction Salon; Nov 18, 12:00
EVENT: Open Cellars Days; Nov 18-19
EVENT: Theatre Night; Nov 19
EVENT: SWAP Clothing; Nov 19, 10:00
CONCERT: André Rieu in Bratislava; Nov 19, 20:00
EVENT: Science Magic; Nov 20, 10:00
CONCERT: Forgotten melodies; Nov 20, 16:00
CONCERT: Great Slovak Voices: Pavol Breslik; Nov 23, 19:30
CONCERT: Teri Čikoš album release; Nov 24, 19:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions