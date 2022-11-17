Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. Nov 2022

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between November 17 and November 27, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
Wine cellar

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: J&T Bank Slovak Open 2022; Nov 14-20
EVENT: Charity Auction Salon; Nov 18, 12:00
EVENT: Open Cellars Days; Nov 18-19
EVENT: Theatre Night; Nov 19
EVENT: SWAP Clothing; Nov 19, 10:00
CONCERT: André Rieu in Bratislava; Nov 19, 20:00
EVENT: Science Magic; Nov 20, 10:00
CONCERT: Forgotten melodies; Nov 20, 16:00
CONCERT: Great Slovak Voices: Pavol Breslik; Nov 23, 19:30
CONCERT: Teri Čikoš album release; Nov 24, 19:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

