Despite high prices, Slovaks flock to cottages for New Year's Eve

Even accommodations in lesser-known areas are easily reserved.

Spending the New Year's Eve in mountains is very popular. (Source: TASR)

Slovaks like to spend their winter holidays in cottages and this year is no exception. Although rental prices have risen slightly, some websites are already reporting record interest in this type of accommodation.

So, if you still want to spend New Year's Eve in a cottage of your dreams, you do not have much time left. Spring vacation reservations are also filling up quickly.

"This year is strong. Despite the energy crisis, the interest in cottages is huge. The situation is returning to the level before the pandemic, and we are even reaching record numbers of reservations in our entire history," said Pavol Paradeiser, director of the accommodation booking website Hauzi.sk.

According to Paradeiser, cottages are traditionally the most popular type of accommodation in Slovakia, and this is doubly true during New Year's Eve. People look for cottages especially in locations such as Liptov, Orava, or Vysoké Tatry.

However, for the occasion even accommodations in lesser-known areas get easily reserved.