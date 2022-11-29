Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Nov 2022 at 12:23  I Premium content

Despite high prices, Slovaks flock to cottages for New Year's Eve

Even accommodations in lesser-known areas are easily reserved.

author
Marta Ďurianová
External contributor
Spending the New Year's Eve in mountains is very popular.Spending the New Year's Eve in mountains is very popular. (Source: TASR)

Slovaks like to spend their winter holidays in cottages and this year is no exception. Although rental prices have risen slightly, some websites are already reporting record interest in this type of accommodation.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

So, if you still want to spend New Year's Eve in a cottage of your dreams, you do not have much time left. Spring vacation reservations are also filling up quickly.

Related article Slope of Slovak ski star or evening snowmobile ride. Winter in the Low Tatras is approaching Read more 

"This year is strong. Despite the energy crisis, the interest in cottages is huge. The situation is returning to the level before the pandemic, and we are even reaching record numbers of reservations in our entire history," said Pavol Paradeiser, director of the accommodation booking website Hauzi.sk.

According to Paradeiser, cottages are traditionally the most popular type of accommodation in Slovakia, and this is doubly true during New Year's Eve. People look for cottages especially in locations such as Liptov, Orava, or Vysoké Tatry.

However, for the occasion even accommodations in lesser-known areas get easily reserved.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Police announce changes to booking system for foreigners

Applicants who want to stay in Slovakia can now choose which office of the Foreigners' Police they want to attend.


15 h
Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka.

Why has the prosecutor scrapped the charges against Fico?

Contradictions in opinions on the case against Fico and Kaliňák.


22 h

Blog: The Teenage Brain – Under Construction?

Your teenager might not agree with you on this, but they really do need to have structure and discipline.


29. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad