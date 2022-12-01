Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

1. Dec 2022 at 10:28  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between December 1 and December 11, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
(Source: <a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/christmas-tree-background_1433205.htm">Designed by Freepik</a> )

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: Netanel Goldberg & Mitsch Kohn TRUTH of NOW 2022; Dec 2, 19:00
FESTIVAL: Gypsy Jazz Festival; Dec 3, 18:00
CONCERT: Simply Red Bratislava; Dec 3, 20:00
EVENT: Tech Lab: David Temessi in Bratislava; Dec 3, 22:00
EVENT: Spievankovo concerts; Dec 4, 17:00
CONCERT: Szidi Tobias & Band concert; Dec 4, 18:00
EVENT: Bratislava Design Week; Dec 7-14, 10:00
CONCERT: Jana Kirschner Concert; Dec 9, 20:00
EVENT: CSOB Winter Series; Dec 10, 9:00
EVENT: Faunia Bratislava; Dec 11, 9:00

Christmas in Bratislava

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

Top stories

This year's ESET Science Award laureats. Silvia Pastoreková is in the middle.

Like building nano Lego. Slovak scientist designs materials that can tackle pollution

A porous material can be designed to help combat inflammation or cancer.


30. nov
More than 44,000 sick cases reported.

A surge of sick children and even pneumonia in Slovakia. Two pandemic years to blame

We will be back to normal, but not just yet, paediatrician says.


1. dec
Training of a Lipizzan horse in Topoľčianky.

Hold your horses! Breeding Lipizzans another Slovakia UNESCO entry

The Lipizzan horse has ancestors that can be traced back to 1580.


1. dec

