News digest: Czech Republic extends controls at Slovak border

Higher tax bonus for parents, lower VAT for ski lifts and restaurants.

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, December 7 edition of Today in Slovakia -the main news of the day in under five minutes.

Ski lifts, water parks and restaurants get winter VAT cut

Illustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

MPs have voted to temporarily reduce VAT to 10 per cent for three months for ski lifts and cable cars, and restaurant and catering services.

The amendment was passed on December 6 as part of government measures to help businesses cope with rising energy prices.

Coalition parties have faced criticism over the deal with opponents pointing out that Sme Rodina leader Boris Kollár has investments in some ski centres.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

The man on the moon who never forgot his Slovak roots

A statue in memory of Eugene Cernan in the Kysuce Museum in Krásno nad Kysucou. (Source: TASR)

Fifty years ago, on December 7, 1972, a Saturn V rocket blasted off from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida carrying the crew of the Apollo 17 mission, including Eugene Cernan.

A proud American, Cernan had Slovak roots – roots he never forgot, even if the communist authorities of the time seemed determined to.

OTHER WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A FEW LINES:

The Czech Republic will extend border controls with Slovakia for another 14 days, keeping them in place until December 26. (ČT24)

keeping them in place until December 26. (ČT24) OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič believes that early elections in the 1930s in Germany caused the arrival of the "worst evil", and that the same could happen in Slovakia. The government will face a no-confidence vote, initiated by the opposition, next week. (TASR)

Slovakia will donate additional military equipment worth more than €10.3 million to Ukraine . (TASR)

. (TASR) President Zuzana Čaputová received the Madeleine K. Albright Democracy Award. "Democracy is only as strong as our everyday engagement with it— it suffers when we do not defend it," Čaputová said. (twitter)

Discovery: Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of an Early Stone Age site believed to be the first of its kind discovered in northern Slovakia.

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of an Early Stone Age site believed to be the first of its kind discovered in northern Slovakia. Energy: Energy companies have been hit with a windfall tax on their profits after the approval of an amendment to the Energy Act.

Energy companies have been hit with a windfall tax on their profits after the approval of an amendment to the Energy Act. Fuel: Hungary has scrapped a fuel price cap.

Hungary has scrapped a fuel price cap. Social policy: Parliament approved a higher tax bonus.

