Hundred degrees in a sauna is not how Finns do it

Enthusiast builds a network of container saunas around Slovakia. One of his saunas is now benefiting Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv.

Jana Liptáková
Pixxla Lesná sauna in Vajnory's forest above Bratislava. Pixxla Lesná sauna in Vajnory's forest above Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of Lukáš Kubica)

While hiking along the green path in the Small Carpathian up to Sakrakopec Hill, which is known for the biggest airplane disaster in Slovakia, hikers may bump into a sauna built into a black cargo container painted with white folklore-inspired ornaments.

This is one of the three saunas that Lukáš Kubica, himself a sauna enthusiast, has built in Bratislava.

“In a sauna I have discovered emotions I haven’t experienced anywhere else and I would like others to discover them too,” Kubica told The Slovak Spectator. He sees the Finnish sauna as beneficial not only for the body, but also the soul.

It started with container houses

