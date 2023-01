People should book it in advance.

While outdoor saunas are completely common and traditional in Nordic countries, outdoor saunas are still a peculiarity in Slovakia. One of these was added in recent weeks in Čutkovská dolina valley. It is supported by a group of cycling enthusiasts.

In the summer season, they provide services for cyclists, but the valley also has a life outside the cycling season.

Refreshment in the stream