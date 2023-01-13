The Slovak Spectator
13. January 2023  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Ivana Adžić

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 12 and January 22, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

BALLET: Cinderella; Jan 1 - Jun 7, 19:00
EXHIBITION: Cosmos Discovery Exhibition; Jan 1 - Feb 28, 09:00
MUSICAL: Les Misérables in Bratislava; Jan 10 - 12, 19:00
EVENT: KAUFLAND WINTER GAMES 2023; Jan 13 - 15, 18:30
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; Jan 14, 08:00
MUSICAL: Nikola Tesla Endless Energy; Jan 14, 19:00
CONCERT: INEKAFE - MADE IN CZECHOSLOVAKIA TOUR 2023; Jan 14-28
MUSICAL: Water (and blood) over water; Jan 15, 17:00
EVENT: Guided tour: Reconstructed grounds of the SNG in English; Jan 21, 15:00
MUSICAL: The Little Prince; Jan 21, 13:00, 18:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

