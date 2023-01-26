Water art? Water leaks into the only Warhol museum in Europe

The main hall is closed, barrels and buckets everywhere.

Bare walls with no paintings, water rhythmically dripping onto foil on an ingeniously constructed device so as to flow straight into a bucket.

This is the reality at the Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art these days: water has leaked into the only Warhol museum in Europe.

Roof repaired 13 years ago

The roof, with as many holes "as Swiss cheese" and with damaged drainage gutters, put museum workers on alert before the Christmas holidays. They are still on standby.

"After the first snowfall last year in mid-December, the weather suddenly warmed up. Water started flowing into the museum's exhibition in several places," Martin Cubjak, museum director, describes the unpleasant situation.