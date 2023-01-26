Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
26. Jan 2023 at 18:56  I Premium content

Panorama of half of Slovakia. Calvary attracts locals and tourists alike

Face of Christ is drawn on a rock.

author
Romana Vicianová
External contributor
(Source: Romana Vicianová)

There are three calvaries in the Ružomberok district. One is historical, located above Ružomberok. The other two, which are newer, are in Valaská Dubová and Lisková.

We visited the calvary, which connects Lisková and Martinček with a 761-metre winding path. It starts at the national natural monument of Liskovská jaskyňa Cave, which is at the fourth protection level. The path ends at the chapel of the Sevenfold Virgin near Martinček.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"The idea of building a calvary above Lisková came from a local Korýtko train driver, Jozef Švárny, who called a 14-year-old boy, Gusto Hatiar, to help him so that they could start digging a winding path," says Jozef Roštek, a resident of Lisková, who is currently taking care of the chapel. "He is not alone, the other Liskovians help him as well."

No trees once grew in the mountain where the calvary leads. In 1968, the locals built the first chapel on its hill. Until 1989, work on the completion of the calvary stopped.

"Although people used to be more religious, they didn't walk up the sidewalk to the chapel. It was necessary to complete the calvary," Roštek continues to explain.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

New car registration fees under fire

Some drivers face paying almost twice as much for registration.


25. jan
Nurses in the 24/7 crèche in Lučenec in 1951.

How some children spent entire workweeks in socialist crèches

Week-long crèches were detrimental to children.


24. jan
Found stone point

Precious finding near Trnava: 40,000-year-old stone point

The stone points of the spears were inserted into a wooden stick, and the joint could be reinforced with a natural adhesive and organic fiber.


23. jan
Bryndza, a traditional type of Slovak sheep’s cheese.

Fifteen Slovak food products are already on the Ark of Taste list

Parenica cheese, traditional potato bread and dried venison sausage are among the included foods.


24. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad