Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Jan 2023 at 13:16  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 26 and February 5, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
The cellar for maturing red wines, built in 2010 with a capacity of 220,000 litres.The cellar for maturing red wines, built in 2010 with a capacity of 220,000 litres.

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: INEKAFE - MADE IN CZECHOSLOVAKIA TOUR 2023; Jan 14-28
FILM FESTIVAL: SCANDI; Jan 24-31, 19:00
MUSICAL: A baby beetle was born; Jan 26, 11:00
OPERA: Bohéma SND Bratislava; Jan 27, 19:00
MUSICAL: The Bodyguard in Bratislava; Jan 27, 19:00
EVENT: Salsa Cuban Night Bratislava; Jan 27, 21:00
EVENT: St. George's Cellar Day 2023; Jan 27-28, 13:00
EVENT: SWAP clothing; Jan 28, 10:00
EVENT: Perfect Wedding Show 2023; Jan 28, 10:00
CONCERT: Concert NefEsh Trio Bratislava; Jan 30, 19:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

