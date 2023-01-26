Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
CONCERT: INEKAFE - MADE IN CZECHOSLOVAKIA TOUR 2023; Jan 14-28
FILM FESTIVAL: SCANDI; Jan 24-31, 19:00
MUSICAL: A baby beetle was born; Jan 26, 11:00
OPERA: Bohéma SND Bratislava; Jan 27, 19:00
MUSICAL: The Bodyguard in Bratislava; Jan 27, 19:00
EVENT: Salsa Cuban Night Bratislava; Jan 27, 21:00
EVENT: St. George's Cellar Day 2023; Jan 27-28, 13:00
EVENT: SWAP clothing; Jan 28, 10:00
EVENT: Perfect Wedding Show 2023; Jan 28, 10:00
CONCERT: Concert NefEsh Trio Bratislava; Jan 30, 19:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions