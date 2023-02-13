Plans for a new Slovak lake greenlighted. It should have a bottom with floors

The lake will become a new home for reptiles, frogs and other amphibians.

A private company wants to build a lake for reptiles and amphibians in Liptov, central Slovakia. (Source: ISO Invest)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The private company ISO Invest wants to build a lake in the immediate vicinity of the Váh river on a freely accessible area.

This follows from the decision on the building site, which has already entered into force. The decision was issued by the construction office in Liptovský Ján, because a new body of water should be located in its cadastre. In addition to Liptovský Ján, it will also affect the cadastre of the nearby Beňadiková village.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The company presented its plan to the members of the council in Liptovský Ján last year.

"We have been preparing the project a long time, communicating with the municipality and all the authorities involved," said Tibor Dzúrik from ISO & Spol.