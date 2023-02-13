Plans for a new Slovak lake greenlighted. It should have a bottom with floors

The private company ISO Invest wants to build a lake in the immediate vicinity of the Váh river on a freely accessible area.
This follows from the decision on the building site, which has already entered into force. The decision was issued by the construction office in Liptovský Ján, because a new body of water should be located in its cadastre. In addition to Liptovský Ján, it will also affect the cadastre of the nearby Beňadiková village.
The company presented its plan to the members of the council in Liptovský Ján last year.
"We have been preparing the project a long time, communicating with the municipality and all the authorities involved," said Tibor Dzúrik from ISO & Spol.