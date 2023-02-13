Items in shopping cart: View
13. Feb 2023 at 9:00  I Premium content

Plans for a new Slovak lake greenlighted. It should have a bottom with floors

The lake will become a new home for reptiles, frogs and other amphibians.

author
Ľubica Stančíková
External contributor
A private company wants to build a lake for reptiles and amphibians in Liptov, central Slovakia.A private company wants to build a lake for reptiles and amphibians in Liptov, central Slovakia. (Source: ISO Invest)

The private company ISO Invest wants to build a lake in the immediate vicinity of the Váh river on a freely accessible area.

This follows from the decision on the building site, which has already entered into force. The decision was issued by the construction office in Liptovský Ján, because a new body of water should be located in its cadastre. In addition to Liptovský Ján, it will also affect the cadastre of the nearby Beňadiková village.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

The company presented its plan to the members of the council in Liptovský Ján last year.

"We have been preparing the project a long time, communicating with the municipality and all the authorities involved," said Tibor Dzúrik from ISO & Spol.

