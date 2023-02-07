Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Feb 2023 at 18:04  I Premium content

Everyday fear and discrimination continue to shape queer people’s lives, a survey finds

Most LGBT+ people see no change or think their lives are getting worse in Slovakia.

Michaela Žureková
The Rainbow Pride festival in Bratislava on July 23, 2022. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

The LGBT+ community in Slovakia had faced hatred, attacks and inequality long before the terrorist attack on Zámocká Street in Bratislava, in which two people died last year.

More than every third person belonging to the community thought that the situation was already changing for the worse. This is a larger number of people than in 2017, a 2022 survey on the life of LGBT+ people in Slovakia shows.

Almost 1,600 people aged 15 to 75 took part in the survey. The answers capture the period before the murders on Zámocká Street.

Iniciatíva Inakosť, a well-known LGBT+ organisation, has recently presented the findings to the public.

"We cannot say what the responses collected after the attack would be because some findings, for example regarding the perception of politicians and their hateful statements, are already alarming," said researcher and psychologist Andrej Kuruc. He worked on the survey.

Minorities

