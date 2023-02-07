Everyday fear and discrimination continue to shape queer people’s lives, a survey finds

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The LGBT+ community in Slovakia had faced hatred, attacks and inequality long before the terrorist attack on Zámocká Street in Bratislava, in which two people died last year.

More than every third person belonging to the community thought that the situation was already changing for the worse. This is a larger number of people than in 2017, a 2022 survey on the life of LGBT+ people in Slovakia shows.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Almost 1,600 people aged 15 to 75 took part in the survey. The answers capture the period before the murders on Zámocká Street.

Iniciatíva Inakosť, a well-known LGBT+ organisation, has recently presented the findings to the public.

"We cannot say what the responses collected after the attack would be because some findings, for example regarding the perception of politicians and their hateful statements, are already alarming," said researcher and psychologist Andrej Kuruc. He worked on the survey.