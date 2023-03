Trend unlikely to change soon, say experts.

At the end of last year, the market for older apartments saw a drop in prices. (Source: SITA)

The recent trend of falling prices for apartments is unlikely to change any time soon, according to Slovak real estate agents.

Experts have said that a combination of rising inflation, higher interest rates on mortgages, and uncertainty surrounding economic developments were behind a drop in prices last year.