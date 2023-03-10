3 things to do in Bratislava for free this weekend

Looking for something budget-conscious to do in Bratislava? Let a painter introduce you to some of Slovakia's natural beauties, or set out on a hike in the Small Carpathians.

A hiker walks to Konské Hlavy. (Source: Renáta Petríková)

A hike to Konské Hlavy

Meet Saturday, March 11 at 9:45 a.m. at Nivy Bus Station in Bratislava.

On Saturday, a group of foreigners will set out on a hiking adventure to Tri Kríže (Three Crosses), a little-known pilgrimage site, and Konské Hlavy (Horse Heads), a hill (649 m) above the village of Pernek, which is just across the Small Carpathians from the wine-making town of Pezinok.

Hikers should meet at the main bus station (Nivy) in Bratislava. The bus for Pernek leaves at 10:00 a.m. from Platform 19, and the hike proper will start at 10:55 a.m.

Tri Kríže will be the first stop, which is just a few minutes' walk from Pernek. The hike will then continue to Konské Hlavy, and finish in Pezinok. The route is around 16 kilometres long and should take about 5 hours to complete.

If you would like to go on the hike later, here's a route map.

From Pezinok, you can return to Bratislava by bus or by train.

Slovak nature in painting

Until March 31 at the National Bank of Slovakia on Imricha Karvaša Street in Bratislava; opening hours: from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The VIS NATURAE exhibition is currently taking place at the National Bank of Slovakia Gallery. It presents the nature-inspired work of young Slovak painter Lucia Oleňová.

The exhibition is a cross-sectional sample of her last two years of work, created during stays at artists' residences in the middle of national parks and nature reserves. Among the exhibited paintings you will find works from four thematic areas: Banská Štiavnica, the Slovak Karst region, Sandberg near Bratislava, and the High Tatras. She mainly captures protected areas untouched by human activity, as well as endangered plant species and their natural environment.

Kafe Scherz. (Source: Citylife.sk)

Jam session

Sunday, March 12 at Kafe Scherz on Palisády Street in Bratislava; starts at 20:00.

If you like music, then live-music venue Kafe Scherz is the place to go to on Sunday. Whether you sing or play a musical instrument – or just like listening or watching others make music – come and enjoy the last day of the weekend in the company of some talented artists.