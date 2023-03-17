The end of the pandemic? Covid-19 self-isolation is no longer required from Monday

The legal mandate to self-isolate following a positive test will cease to apply.

People in Slovakia who test positive for Covid-19 will no longer be required to isolate for five days.

The pandemic health security measure – more or less draconian versions of which have been in force since early in the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 – will end on Monday, March 20, as noted by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ).

Masks and respirators in healthcare facilities like hospitals, pharmacies, health facility waiting rooms, social services facilities and elsewhere remain mandatory for both personnel and visitors. Preventive measure are still relevant, given higher cases of respiratory diseases, stated chief hygienist Ján Mikas.

However, as is the rule with other acute respiratory diseases, patients should follow their doctor's instructions and try to treat themselves at home. "If you feel or are sick, do not go to work, school or other shared or public spaces. Covid-19 is an infectious disease and although home isolation will no longer be mandatory, take into account your own health and the health of vulnerable groups," Mikas warned.

The hygienist recommended that if a sick person needs to go out, for example to get medication, they must wear a respirator correctly and maintain proper hand hygiene.