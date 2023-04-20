Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Apr 2023 at 15:40 

Ex-general prosecutor may appear in court to face charges in Glance House case

Suspended prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka faces charges in several cases.

Peter Kováč
Compiled by Spectator staff, Peter Kováč
Editorial
Dobroslav Trnka in court. Dobroslav Trnka in court. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

The police have ended the investigation of former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka in the Glance House case. This concerns the transfer of a block of flats in Bernolákovo, near Bratislava, in 2012.

Trnka stands accused of abusing the authority of a public official. The accusation came a year ago, the Sme daily writes.

The investigator will soon submit the case file to the supervising prosecutor. The prosecutor’s office should decide in the next few weeks whether to file charges against Trnka with the court in the case.

Trnka is facing a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Corruption & scandals

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
