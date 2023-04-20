Ex-general prosecutor may appear in court to face charges in Glance House case

Suspended prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka faces charges in several cases.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The police have ended the investigation of former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka in the Glance House case. This concerns the transfer of a block of flats in Bernolákovo, near Bratislava, in 2012.

Trnka stands accused of abusing the authority of a public official. The accusation came a year ago, the Sme daily writes.

The investigator will soon submit the case file to the supervising prosecutor. The prosecutor’s office should decide in the next few weeks whether to file charges against Trnka with the court in the case.

Trnka is facing a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.