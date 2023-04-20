News digest: Glance House investigation closes after more than a decade

How to enjoy Bratislava for free, where to fly from Slovak airports in summer, and a strange apartment.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, April 20 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Past catching up with Trnka

Former General Prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka. (Source: SME)

The police have ended their investigation of former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka in the Glance House case. This concerns the transfer of a block of flats in Bernolákovo, near Bratislava, in 2012.

Trnka stands accused of abusing the authority of a public official. The accusation came a year ago, the Sme daily writes.

The investigator will soon submit the case file to the supervising prosecutor. The prosecutor’s office should decide in the next few weeks whether to file charges against Trnka with the court in the case.

FREE THINGS TO DO

3 things to do in Bratislava for free

St Martin's Cathedral.

Looking for activities that you can go to this week and spend no money? Enjoy a jam session or escape on a hike to Medené Hámre.

EVENT FOR THE WEEKEND

Bratislava City Days

Bratislava. (Source: Unsplash)

At the weekend, both on Saturday and Sunday, you can see a celestial globe and a timber truss of the Old Town Hall tower on display at the Old Town Hall.

At Apponyi Palace, a guided walking tour in English will take place at 16:00 on Saturday. People can learn more about the capital and people. The next day, another tour will be held, but at the Old Town Hall. Its focus will be the city's history.

You can see the programme in full here.

In other news

Voluntary military service may not be introduced this year, acting Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (Demokrati) has said. The final decision will be made in the coming weeks. The ministry did not plan to introduce this service, because the ministry initially wanted to open the active reserves to everyone. The MPs did not approve the proposal.

The final decision will be made in the coming weeks. The ministry did not plan to introduce this service, because the ministry initially wanted to open the active reserves to everyone. The MPs did not approve the proposal. A former Comenius University dean has been charged with corruption. He admitted to accepting a bribe of €20,000. The university has condemned his action.

He admitted to accepting a bribe of €20,000. The university has condemned his action. Slovakia's general government deficit decreased to €2.23 billion or 2.04 percent of GDP. The general government debt reached €63.38 billion or 57.8 percent of GDP, the Statistics Office announced. "We are fulfilling Maastricht criteria," said acting PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati). The requirements for the deficit are 3 percent of GDP and 60 percent for debt.

The general government debt reached €63.38 billion or 57.8 percent of GDP, the Statistics Office announced. "We are fulfilling Maastricht criteria," said acting PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati). The requirements for the deficit are 3 percent of GDP and 60 percent for debt. Slovak diplomat Katarína Mathernová will serve as EU ambassador to Ukraine.

On Monday, April 20, a train hit a lorry in Prešov, eastern Slovakia. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clear skies. Fog in the morning. Patchy showers. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 21°C. Light wind. (SHMÚ)

