News digest: Several burned miners in coal mine incident

Free Bratislava events, news from Slovak science, and a new German investor heading to Slovakia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, April 27 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Several miners injured after methane incident

The Baňa Nováky company. (Source: TASR - Radovan Stoklasa)

Following a Wednesday methane accident in the Nováky mine, western Slovakia, nine workers suffered injuries, especially burns.

Four of the men are in serious condition. Two are also intubated.

The Baňa Nováky company told the Sme daily that there was no explosion, and that the burning of accumulated methane was most likely the reason behind the incident. Injured miners who had managed to leave the mine on their feet confirmed the company's version.

A police investigation is underway.

On Wednesday evening and on Thursday, miners who work in the same mine but on another floor, 120m below the floor where the incident occurred, continued to work their shifts.

Quote: "We don't know what caused it," said Mining Rescue Service Head Stanislav Paulík.

Analysis: Methane is a colourless, tasteless and odourless hydrocarbon. The miners could not have foreseen the incident, according to Paulík. Devices are used underground to measure methane concentration. Paulík has said that these devices were working on Wednesday. The Nováky mine is classified as a gas mine, but there had been no burning of methane before April 26. The floor in question and the firm's are not destroyed after the incident. For now, the mine floor is out of work unless a commission says otherwise

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Sport: Slovak hockey legend Peter Šťastný has to apologise to another hockey legend, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Slovak hockey legend Peter Šťastný has to apologise to another hockey legend, the Supreme Court has ruled. Business: A German firm will build a plant in a region with one of the highest unemployment rates in Slovakia.

A German firm will build a plant in a region with one of the highest unemployment rates in Slovakia. Culture: Here's what you can do in Bratislava in the coming days without spending a cent.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

What's new in Slovak science?

The Slovak Spectator regularly asks Slovak scientists about their research and how it can contribute to society. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

An international team of botanists, which includes Jozef Šibík from the Plant Science and Biodiversity Centre, has been studying and mapping vegetation in the Arctic region for many decades. They have now produced a unique map.



Find out more science news in our newsletter.

EVENT FOR MAY 1

Cvernovka ateliers open to the public

Open house at Nová Cvernovka in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of Nová Cverovka)

The creative and cultural hub Nová Cvernovka in Bratislava is to open its studios to the public for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic next month as it holds its traditional Open Studios Day on Labour Day.

In other news

A person who earns €424 a month on average can get a one-off allowance of €100 from the government, but only if they have not received any financial aid during the inflation and energy crises. They can apply for it at the nearest labour office.

Slovakia's GDP will increase by 1.3 percent in 2023. The economy will avoid a recession, claims the 2023-2026 stability programme approved by the government. The state budget deficit will increase to 6.3 percent of GDP. In the next three years, a new government will have to adopt consolidation measures, the programme also reads.

A weak earthquake with a 2.2 magnitude occurred on Wednesday evening. The epicentre was 12 km south of Michalovce, eastern Slovakia.

The National Transfusion Service currently reports a decrease in stocks of blood groups A, B and 0 with a negative Rh factor. Anyone who is 18 to 60 years old, weighs 50 kilograms and meets the basic health requirements can become a blood donor. Men can donate blood every three months and women every four months.

Bratislava deploys a helicopter ahead of the main mosquito season on April 27, 2023. (Source: TASR - Michal Svítok)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Clear skies, more clouds in the afternoon. Patchy showers. The daytime highest temperature will reach 17°C, but only in southern Slovakia. Light breeze. Frost warnings are in place from midnight until Friday morning. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).