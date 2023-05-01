Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
1. May 2023 at 9:57  I 

While the president affirms Slovakia’s Euro-Atlantic position, a former PM seeks to undermine it

But even Fico offers no real alternative.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and Czech President Petr Pavel in Ukraine on April 28. Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and Czech President Petr Pavel in Ukraine on April 28. (Source: Zuzana Čaputová on Twitter)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The Czech and Slovak presidents visit Kyiv. Another poll shows Slovakia’s vulnerability to Russia and its yes-men.Slovakia to temporarily impose border checks.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Strong messages, weak institutions

When President Zuzana Čaputová first announced she was planning to visit President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, along with her recently elected Czech counterpart Petr Pavel, it was still unclear what fate awaited Slovakia’s obsolete MiG-31 fighter jets, which the Ukrainians had been eyeing. A presidential trip to Ukraine was seen as a potentially fitting moment to announce the transfer.

SkryťTurn off ads

Though the MiGs had already been handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces well before the Slovak and Czech heads of state arrived in Ukraine on Friday, the visit still fulfilled a purpose: to demonstrate the continuing support for Ukraine from it neighbour, despite one of that neighbour’s former (and possibly future) heads of government unscrupulously capitalising on fears of war among the Slovak population.

Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO

Tento článok je odomknutý do 10:57
Pre dočítanie článku zadarmo sa stačí zaregistrovať.
Zaregistrovať sa
Máte už konto alebo predplatné SME.sk? Prihláste sa

Ukraine

Related topics: Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Stock image.

What’s new in Slovak Science: ERC grant drought ends

More prestigious funding on the horizon.


27. apr
Open house at Nová Cvernovka

Bratislava creative hub to open studios to public

Nová Cvernovka to hold traditional May 1 - Open Studios Day event.


27. apr
Slovak modernist painters are often forged. Mikuláš Galanda's Lying female nude from 1926 is in the collection of the Slovak National Gallery.

Slovakia is flooded with fake paintings

Modernism is particularly facing an onslaught of forgers.


26. apr
Sandberg

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between April 27 and May 7, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.


27. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad