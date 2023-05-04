3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for inexpensive activities in Bratislava? Head to a music festival on the waterfront or take a walk to Vlčie hrdlo

Bratislava Májales

5-6 May, Tyršovo embankment, Bratislava; start depending on a program

This year's Bratislava Majáles is returning and will take place on Friday May 5th and Saturday 6th at its usual place on Tyršovo nábreží.

You can look forward to great open-air concerts on the main stage, fun and interesting programmes for children and parents, and a rich street food zone with delicious dishes from all over the world.

You can look at the detailed program here (in Slovak).

Concert

Jana Kirschner

9 May, Old Market Square, Námestie Nežnej revolúcie, Bratislava; starts at 19:30

The symbolic birthday of the European Union will be celebrated in the Old Market Square. Admission to the concert is free of charge until the space is full, though registration is required. You can register here. Note that the concert is standing room only.

Nature

The Danube River (Source: One2We)

A hike to Vlčie hrdlo

If you would like to go on an easy hike, then walking to Vlčie hrdlo is a perfect choice. There are no hills at all, it's mainly a level stroll by the canal and the Danube river, with a few stretches through a forest and natural reserve.

To get to the start of the route you can take bus 737 bus to Kalinkovo, which departs from Nivy bus station in Bratislava. The trip there should take only half an hour, so if you leave at 9:35, you can start walking at 10.

Follow the Blue trail along the canal to Bajdel, then go through the forest and nature reserve to finish at the bus stop at Vlčie hrdlo.

You can do this trail in approximately 5 hours.

If you would like to go on a hike, here's a map for you.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.