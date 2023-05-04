Where to swim in Bratislava

An overview of indoor swimming pools in the Slovak capital.

Swimming is a popular and healthy sport easily available in Bratislava during bad weather thanks to indoor swimming pools. The list is not very extensive, with only one facility offering swimming in a 50-metre pool: Pasienky. After the refurbishment of the Grössling city bath is completed, scheduled for 2026, the list will be extended by one swimming pool.

Pasienky

The popular public swimming complex with two pools, a 50-metre and 25-metre pool is located near the Vivo! Shopping centre in the Nové Mesto borough. The complex offers a gym and sauna as well. It is administered by the state STARZ organisation. As it is used for professional trainings and competitions, it is better to check the opening hours on its website.

Address: Junácka 4

Opening hours: in general between 6:00 and 22:00 with a break during workdays between 15:30 and 19:30, check the website for a concrete day.

Admission: the two-hour entrance fee for adults is €4, €3.40 for students aged 15 to 26 and ISIC, ITIC and Euro 26 holders, €2.80 for children between 3 and 15 and seniors over 62 years

Website: www.starz.sk

Petržalka swimming complex (Petržalská plaváreň)

The swimming complex opened to the public since 2016 offers a 25-m swimming pool, children’s pool, relaxation pool, whirlpools, saunas and water slides.

Address: Tupolevova 7

Opening hours: from 6:00 to 22:00 on weekdays, on weekends, from 9:00 to 21:00 during public holidays and public holidays.

Admission: the 90-minute ticket for Petržalka residents from 15 years is €5.50, for other visitors it is €7, children between 3 and 14 pay €4, and the admission of children up to 3 years is free. The 60-minute ticket for Petržalka residents from 15 years is €3.50, for other visitors it is €5, children between 3 and 14 pay €3.50.

Website: https://petrzalka.sk/plavaren/

Central

The sports facility operated by the Golem Club is located in the Central shopping mall. Apart from the 25-metre swimming pool it features a children’s pool, saunas, whirlpool and a gym.

Address: Metodova 6

Opening hours: from 6:00 to 22:00 on weekdays, from 8:00 to 22:00 during weekends and public holidays.

Admission: the 90-minute ticket for adults costs €8 and for children up to 13 years it's €4

Website: www.golemclub.sk

Bory

The sports facility operated by the Golem Club is located in the Bory shopping mall. Apart from the 25-metre swimming pool it features a relaxation pool, children’s pool and a gym.

Address: Lamač 6780

Opening hours: from 6:00 to 22:00 on weekdays, from 8:00 to 22:00 during weekends and public holidays.

Admission: the 90-minute ticket for adults costs €8, and €4 for children up to 13 years

Website: www.golemclub.sk

Hotel Nivy

The 25-m swimming pool is part of a wellness centre featuring a pool with water attractions, whirlpools and saunas.

Address: Líščie Nivy 3

Opening hours: daily between 10:00 and 22:00

Admission: the 60-minute ticket cost €6 for adults, and €3.50 for children up to 120 cm in height

Website: www.hotelnivy.sk

IUVENTA

A popular 25-m swimming pool with saunas operated by the National Institute of Education and Youth at the Education Ministry.

Address: Karloveská 64

Opening hours: check the website with a table of opening hours for the given week

Admission: the 60-minute ticket for adults cost €3.10 during week days, and €3.30 during weekends, and €1.70 for the 60-minute ticket for children between 3 and 15. Admission of children below 3 years is free

Website: www.iuventa.sk