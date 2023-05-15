Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. May 2023 at 9:00  I 

The rope bridge that connects Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary

Bridge was built during socialism.

author
Katarína Gécziová
External contributor
The hanging bridge over river Latorica connects villages of Ptrukša and Boťany.The hanging bridge over river Latorica connects villages of Ptrukša and Boťany. (Source: ptruksa.sk)

The hanging bridge over the Latorica River near the Ukrainian border is an interesting photo point.

Made of wooden boards and ropes, the bridge is 106 metres long, about a metre wide and hangs seven metres above the river. The basis of its structure is a freely hanging rope with secured immovable ends that form rails.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

As the bridge swings when crossing, locals also call it swinging.

It lies on the eastern edge of the East Slovak Flat between the villages of Ptrukša, Michalovce district, and Boťany, Trebišov district. Even though far away, even Czech tourists want to cross and take pictures of the bridge.

SkryťTurn off ads

The bridge also connects three countries - Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary.

Local work

According to the website of Ptrukša village, the bridge was built by local workers during socialism in 1968.

The reasons for its construction were pragmatic. It served as a shortcut for those who lived in the village and worked at the railway transshipment station in Čierna nad Tisou. In addition to Ptrukša residents, people from the surrounding villages of Veľké Slemence, Ruská and Kapušianske Kľačany would also cross the bridge.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollar and his deputy Peter Pcolinsky of Sme Rodina share a laugh after the parliament approved the end of its term on September 30.

MPs run wild as new government takes over

Just look at what they are doing to construction permits.


5 h
President Zuzana Čaputová will name a government of experts on Monday, May 15, 2023.

16 technocrats who will govern Slovakia from Monday

Economist Ľudovít Ódor will head the government of experts.


12. may
The ruins of the Biely Kameň castle near Svätý Jur.

Inspired by Malaysia, a Slovak and an Iranian started a Bratislava hiking group for foreigners

One day it was an idea; three days later they started hiking.


12. may
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad