The rope bridge that connects Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary

Bridge was built during socialism.

The hanging bridge over river Latorica connects villages of Ptrukša and Boťany. (Source: ptruksa.sk)

The hanging bridge over the Latorica River near the Ukrainian border is an interesting photo point.

Made of wooden boards and ropes, the bridge is 106 metres long, about a metre wide and hangs seven metres above the river. The basis of its structure is a freely hanging rope with secured immovable ends that form rails.

As the bridge swings when crossing, locals also call it swinging.

It lies on the eastern edge of the East Slovak Flat between the villages of Ptrukša, Michalovce district, and Boťany, Trebišov district. Even though far away, even Czech tourists want to cross and take pictures of the bridge.

The bridge also connects three countries - Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary.

Local work

According to the website of Ptrukša village, the bridge was built by local workers during socialism in 1968.

The reasons for its construction were pragmatic. It served as a shortcut for those who lived in the village and worked at the railway transshipment station in Čierna nad Tisou. In addition to Ptrukša residents, people from the surrounding villages of Veľké Slemence, Ruská and Kapušianske Kľačany would also cross the bridge.