Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

17. May 2023 at 16:40  I 

US hockey star has roots in Slovakia

Tuch's great-grandparents hailed from the Záhorie region.

Compiled by Spectator staff
US national team player Alex Tuch (in the middle) has roots in Slovakia.US national team player Alex Tuch (in the middle) has roots in Slovakia. (Source: TASR/AP)

His back bears a tattoo of a double cross, very similar to that on the Slovak flag, flanked on each side with a lions holding a hockey stick.

But the tattoo is not on the back of a Slovak national hockey team player, it instead belongs to Alex Tuch, 27, who is playing for the US national team in the current World Championship.

The name GiGi is written under the cross, along with the words: The strength of a family is in its loyalty to each other.

Tuch says the tattoo serves as a reminder of the values impressed on him by his great-grandmother, who he called GiGi, who had Slovak roots.

Top stories

News digest: People are leaving bigger cities for villages

Central Bank governor faces summer trial, a festival for coffee aficionados, and rainfall across Slovakia.


30m
The hanging bridge over river Latorica connects villages of Ptrukša and Boťany.

The rope bridge that connects Slovakia, Ukraine and Hungary

Bridge was built during socialism.


15. may
US Ambassador Gautam Rana visits the settlement of Bôrka where an organisation helps Roma families build their own affordable housing.

Greater inclusion of Roma will benefit everyone in Slovakia

The marginalization and segregation of Roma communities will require generations to overcome and every step forward is an important one.


12 h
Reynolds takes to the road to improve his Slovak.

Slovak Matters: travel lessons - in Slovak and otherwise

The family warned me that eastern Slovakia was dangerous, but I thought it must be safer than continuing as the object of their hospitality.


16. may
