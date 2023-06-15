How long people in Slovakia can be out of work for, and still get paid

There are three types of leave entitlements in Slovakia.

Workers in Slovakia are entitled to four weeks of holiday in 2023. (Source: Pexels)

Summer is the time period when many workers in Slovakia decide to go on their longest holiday in a year to rest and recover.

It is their right, and they do not have to fear loss of income. They are entitled to wage compensation in the amount of their average earnings. That is because leave is considered work performance as well.

However, only workers who stay with the same employer for at least 60 days are entitled to this leave.

In Slovakia, the Labour Code recognises three types of holiday entitlement:

Annual leave

Concerns workers who stay with the employer for the whole year. If they do not, they are entitled to 1/12 of holiday per calendar year for each full month of work for the same employer.

4 weeks (4 weeks x 5 working days = 20 days) is the minimum, but the employer is free to offer a longer holiday.

5 weeks are available to a worker who is at least 33 years old or looks after a child.

8 weeks are designed for teachers, university lecturers, researchers at public or state universities and other such institutions.

Holiday for days worked

Concerns those who work for the same employer fewer than 60 days in a calendar year. Yet they must work for them at least 21 days to be entitled to holiday.

Holiday for days worked is 1/12 of holiday per calendar year for every 21 days worked in the relevant year.

Additional leave

Certain categories of employees are entitled to this, such as those who work in difficult or health-damaging working conditions.

In 2023, this holiday can last one week if the worker works a whole calendar year. Alternatively, it is 1/12 of the additional holiday for every 21 days worked if the worker works only part of the calendar year.

This type of holiday must be used up first because no wage compensation is provided for unused additional holiday.

The employer can shorten the worker’s leave in four specific cases. These include parental leave, extraordinary service in a time of crises, war or martial law, long-term service in a public or trade union office, and personal obstacles (e.g. illness). Conversely, the employer cannot shorten the holiday entitlement if the employee is on maternity or paternity leave, or is temporarily unable to work due to a work accident or occupational disease for which the employer is responsible.

But what if the employee fails to use all their holiday entitlement?

The employer must not provide wage compensation for 4 weeks of leave or less because the goal of the holiday is to recover.

However, unused leave can be transferred to the next calendar year.