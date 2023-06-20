Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

\
Show all sections
20. Jun 2023 at 15:59  I 

Slovak president will not run for office again in 2024

Zuzana Čaputová, who was elected in 2019, says she has no strength to run for president for the second time.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief
President Zuzana Čaputová shortly before she announces that she will not run for office again in 2024.President Zuzana Čaputová shortly before she announces that she will not run for office again in 2024. (Source: TASR - Pavol Zachar)

President Zuzana Čaputová announced on Tuesday that she will not run for president again in the next year’s presidential election.

“It is one of the most difficult decisions that I had to make in my life,” the Slovak president said during a press briefing, mentioning several crises that Slovakia has found itself in. “I am sorry if I disappoint those who expected my candidacy again.”

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Čaputová thanked people for trust in her. At the same time, she told people that not letting them down means she cannot run for office again. The president confessed that she does not have enough strength for another term to do the job.

SkryťTurn off ads

“What I promised to you four years ago, I will accomplish,” the president pledged, adding that she will still be the pillar of peace, decency and constitutionality until the end of her term.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Teaching AI bots to speak better Slovak

There is relatively little data available in Slovak for AI training.


19. jun
Vrakuňa’s citizens presented apples washed in water with leaked toxins at the protest in 2016.

Chemical time bomb in Bratislava’s Vrakuňa keeps ticking

The state is failing to solve leaking chemical waste dump.


31. may
Jupiter (centre) and its Galilean moons: from left Ganymede, Io, Europa and Callisto. Juice with deployed antennas and arrays is in the bottom right.

From Košice to Ganymede: Slovak engineers are leaving their mark in space

Slovaks are active participants in two ongoing space missions.


20. may
Acting PM Ľudovít Ódor and President Zuzana Čaputová

Ódor will govern as interim PM, and Čaputová will announce her big decision

The president is expected to announce tomorrow whether she will run or not.


19. jun
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad