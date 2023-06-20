Slovak president will not run for office again in 2024

President Zuzana Čaputová announced on Tuesday that she will not run for president again in the next year’s presidential election.
“It is one of the most difficult decisions that I had to make in my life,” the Slovak president said during a press briefing, mentioning several crises that Slovakia has found itself in. “I am sorry if I disappoint those who expected my candidacy again.”
Čaputová thanked people for trust in her. At the same time, she told people that not letting them down means she cannot run for office again. The president confessed that she does not have enough strength for another term to do the job.
“What I promised to you four years ago, I will accomplish,” the president pledged, adding that she will still be the pillar of peace, decency and constitutionality until the end of her term.