Slovak president will not run for office again in 2024

Zuzana Čaputová, who was elected in 2019, says she has no strength to run for president for the second time.

President Zuzana Čaputová shortly before she announces that she will not run for office again in 2024. (Source: TASR - Pavol Zachar)

President Zuzana Čaputová announced on Tuesday that she will not run for president again in the next year’s presidential election.

“It is one of the most difficult decisions that I had to make in my life,” the Slovak president said during a press briefing, mentioning several crises that Slovakia has found itself in. “I am sorry if I disappoint those who expected my candidacy again.”

Čaputová thanked people for trust in her. At the same time, she told people that not letting them down means she cannot run for office again. The president confessed that she does not have enough strength for another term to do the job.

“What I promised to you four years ago, I will accomplish,” the president pledged, adding that she will still be the pillar of peace, decency and constitutionality until the end of her term.