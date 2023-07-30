Energy saving startup heads for global final in Copenhagen

Non-governmental organisation JCI -Slovakia looks for young generation of innovative university students.

Jakub Perička, the leader of the student startup Daitable and a PhD student at the Faculty of Materials Technology at the Slovak University of Technology (STU) in Trnava, became the absolute winner of the Slovak University Startup Cup 2023, organised by the Junior Chamber International-Slovakia (JCI -Slovakia). This means that he will represent Slovakia at the global finals of student startups, which will be held in Copenhagen in September.

Winners of Slovak University Startup Cup 2023 Adam Kolář, leader of the student startup sim-ON by KAJO, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the Technical University of Košice. The startup focuses on creating simulations in virtual and augmented reality. Jozef Olejník, leader of the student startup Offli, Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology at the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava. Offli is a platform for creating and searching offline leisure activities and enjoying free time to the fullest. Pavol Padyšák, leader of the student startup SkySail, Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Informatics at the Technical University of Košice. It focuses on the construction of a pilot-less glider equipped with a camera, a thermal imager or a small radar. Jakub Perička, leader of the student startup Daitable, Trnava-based Faculty of Materials Technology at the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava. His primary focus is on electricity monitoring in industrial enterprises. Romana Vaščáková, leader of the student startup System for rental shops, Faculty of Management and Informatics, Žilina University of Technology. Their startup is about how to create a clear, easy to use and accessible system for rentals of winter equipment, bikes, scooters or ferrata and climbing sets on the principle of Booking. Special prizes The “Asseco Central Europe Prize” was awarded to Jakub Perička. The “BMW Slovak Republic Award”- Social Sustainability and Innovation” prize went to Jozef Olejník. The “JCI-Slovakia Prize for Startup with Great Innovative Potential” the prize was awarded to two startups: sim-ON by KAJO and SkySail.

Daitable is primarily dedicated to monitoring electricity in industrial companies. The system, with the help of their hardware solution, collects data on consumption within a company. Based on this and other data, they offer predictions of future energy consumption, predictive diagnostics of equipment, and alerts for local peaks or the risk of exceeding limits. All this data is accessible to the customer via a web-based visualisation. The startup is part of the University Technology Incubator STU in Bratislava.

“There are several companies that are dedicated to energy optimisation, but the competitive advantage of this startup is the use of artificial intelligence, in which they are the only ones on the market,” Junior Chamber International-Slovakia, the organiser of the competition, writes on the website of the contest.

Daitable mainly focuses on companies in the energy-intensive sector such as foundries, welding shops, bakeries, and car factories. With the help of Daitable, they can save around 15 percent of energy and thus tens of thousands of euros.

Five best

The expert committee selected five winners from a total of 48 student startups from all over Slovakia. All made a presentation of their business story with an emphasis on the sustainability of their business as well as their business plans for the future. Based on the presentations and discussion with the committee, the expert jury selected the winners of the special prizes as well as the overall winner of the competition. The award-winning ceremony was held in late June in Bratislava.

Slovak University Startup

The aim of the project Slovak University Startup Cup 2023 held under auspices of the Education Ministry is to reward and support the young generation of university students who have innovative ideas and thoughts. At the same time, it is to help them in transforming their innovative solutions into real businesses. The project was also organised in other countries as part of the University Startup World Cup 2023. In Slovakia, it was organised by the non-governmental organisation Junior Chamber International-Slovakia (JCI -Slovakia).