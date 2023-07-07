Weekend: US vlogger spends 12 hours in "super beautiful" Bratislava, shocked by public toilets

Lean back and enjoy some summer screenings or explore what gothic architecture has to offer. Read tips for weekend activities during the days of July 7-9!

An American YouTuber visited some of the most iconic places in Bratislava. (Source: Dano Veselský - TASR )

Art

Summer movie nights

The French Institute in Košice is teaming up with Tabačka to bring a piece of French cinematography to Slovak viewers. On Monday, July 10 starting at 19:00, visitors will get the chance to enjoy the title Quai d’Orsay for free.

Film connoisseurs will also be able too see the new title After Sun. If you happen to be in Bratislava, Slovak National Gallery x Kino Lumière are screening the new title capturing a slice of life between father and a daughter on their vacation. You can catch it at 18:00 on July 9 in the National Gallery. You’ll be also able to see the movie in Košice, in Kino Úsmev one day sooner, screening at 20:30.

For film enthusiasts with niche taste buds, there will be a screening of the classic Swedish drama Tystnaden (The Silence). You’ll be able to see the chilling classic at July 10 on 20:00 in Piešťany. The cinema there also has an outdoor space worth exploring during warmer summer nights.

Polish waterfalls

Art is a natural mode of expression for the spiritual world. Polish author Alicja Wysocka has brought her spirituality and creativity to Bratislava with the exhibition Načúvanie Vodopádom Slnka (Listening to Light Waterfalls). Wysocka concentrates on nature, dealing with stress and trauma and how communities deal with such struggles. The exhibition is administrated by the Polish Institute in Bratislava.

The Polish Institute in Bratislava often exhibits art in its front windows. (Source: Peter Žákovič, TASR)

Bratislava

Bratislava through the film lens (and more)

American vlogger Tay Staunton travelled through Central European countries including Slovakia. The vlogger visited Bratislava for a day, visiting and capturing some of the well-known sights in town. Here’s where you can watch the video and see Bratislava through the lenses of somebody visiting the town for the first time. In another video, she also shares her public toilet experience. Staunton is surprised by the fact that most public toilets in Europe are not free.

Try also exploring Bratislava beyond the boundaries of the video. Try wandering to Medická Záhrada, a garden located near the Presidential Palace. Every Monday at 16:00, there’s an event for children. However, even without kids, it is a nice place for a picnic.

Just like the YouTuber, you can also have tons of fun in Bratislava, even for just one day. In one day, you could for example tour one of Bratislava’s many galleries and museums. Aside from the obvious choice of national museums or galleries, you could also try out the Bratislava City Gallery and their short-format exhibition called Pozri,Prešporok! (Look, Bratislava!). While you’re there, why don’t you stop by Stará Tržnica on July 7. The event, free of charge, will present a part of the cycle of international art coming closer to people.

Or you could join the French in celebrating French Day that is returning back to Slovakia. French people in Bratislava will celebrate Bastille Day on July 14, which is one of the revolutionary days and a French national holiday. If you’re in Bratislava during that day, you’ll see the celebration in Hlavné námestie (Main Square). The program starts at 14:00 and ends at 22:00. The event is free of charge.

If you manage to squeeze a concert in your day in Bratislava, try out FeelMe in Pink Whale at 18:00, on July 12.

Travel

The wisdom of scouts and beauties of Gemer

Starting at an unassuming parking spot near Cumbo Center in Košice, nature lovers will be able to experience a trip full of hiking, exploring, creating and more. The trip includes visiting mining veins, showcase of scouting skills, making masks in nature, a walk and more. The trip is scheduled to July 8, from 8:00 to approximately 18:30. It is more suitable for families with children.

For a more intense and individual experience, there is a trip scheduled to Gemer for July 15. A bicycle trip will take place from 8:00 to 21:00. During the Gemer visit, bikers will be able to bask in the glory of gothic architecture while travelling the Gotická Cesta (Gothic Trail). The stops will cover churches, museums and, of course, nature. There will be an additional accompanying program too, including making your own memorabilia from the trip. In case of bad weather, fear not! A bus is available as an alternate way of moving around.

A fresh sip

When in Košice region, why not explore more of what eastern Slovakia has to offer? Smaller, less difficult yet still precious trips await in the Košice Region. One of them could be a day trip to Ladmovce, a small municipality with their own fresh water spring. A luke-warm spring is filled with everything the body needs during both colder and hotter days. Furthermore, the spring resides in a nice well-kept place that allows you to relax, grill and take in the fresh air while enjoying the water. The municipality also offers more adventurous visitors to take a boat and move from Ladmovce to Hungarian municipality Sárospatak on water. You can get your boat directly in the town.

New in the area? Don't worry, you won't be able to miss the Gothic Trail. (Source: Ján Krošlák, SME)

Upcoming events

July 28 – July 29. Bratislava. The Polish Institute will prepare a municipal multi-genre festival representing contemporary art of minorities called FRAJ: Hańba!

August 6. Špania Dolina. The Austrian Cultural Forum will welcome all jazz lovers on a jazz music festival.

August 18. Bratislava. Kunsthalle is preparing for the exhibition "Biology of Love" and more. Get ready for a performance showing authors' love for nature surrounding Bratislava.

September 29 – October 1. Bratislava. Biela noc, or White Night, will return to Bratislava. It is a festival of light and art.

October 6 – October 8. Košice. The art light festival will move from Bratislava to Košice.

White Night belongs to lights, lasers and more. (Source: Viktor Hlavatovič)

Do you have any tips? You can reach Mária at maria.jurikova@spectator.sk