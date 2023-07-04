Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

4. Jul 2023 at 19:43

Famous US actor surprises children at Slovak hospital

Read a selection of short positive stories from Slovakia.

author
Yehor Zhukov
US actor Chuck Norris in a hospital for children with cancer in Banská Bystrica.US actor Chuck Norris in a hospital for children with cancer in Banská Bystrica. (Source: FB/Svetielko nádeje)

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) Chuck Norris in Slovakia

Chuck Norris in a Banská Bystrica cancer hospital. Chuck Norris in a Banská Bystrica cancer hospital. (Source: FB/Svetielko nádeje)

Gena O'Kelley has recently shared her impressions of travelling around Slovakia with her husband and notable US actor, Chuck Norris, and their son.

They enjoyed a trip to the beautiful High Tatras mountains and also decided to visit children living with cancer in Banská Bystrica, central Slovakia, writes the tabloid website Pluska. Norris arrived there in a modest and sincere manner, brought hats to the children, signed autographs and took pictures with them.

The actor was initially supposed to attend a music festival in Žilina, northern Slovakia, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

Learn more about Norris' visit in Slovak and through videos.

2) Cycle rickshaw ride for pensioners

A new type of transport for pensioners in Dolný Kubín. A new type of transport for pensioners in Dolný Kubín. (Source: RTVS)

The Centre for Social Services in Dolný Kubín, northern Slovakia, provides pensioners with a special opportunity to enjoy fresh air even if their health does not allow them to ride a regular bicycle. Special bikes with an extra seat, or cycle rickshaws, take retirees to various places so they can experience joy and moments that they previously could not.

The clients of the centre express their admiration for such an initiative, noting that they not only get the opportunity to enjoy fresh air, but also get to the places of culture, confectionery, doctors and official institutions, the public broadcaster RTVS reports.

Read more in Slovak.

3) Man devoted to his work

Peter Szabó on a coffee plantation. Peter Szabó on a coffee plantation. (Source: dobrenoviny.sk)

Peter Szabó, founder of the Slovak coffee roasting company Coffeein, says that coffee is not just a drink for him, but something much more.

He set out on an exciting journey across coffee growing areas to learn more about the origin of coffee beans. Travels to Honduras and Indonesia allowed him to taste life itself. He visited farms, met with farmers, and took photographs to talk about the hardships that they face after his return to Slovakia.

Despite the fact that his interest in coffee arose by chance, he completely devoted himself to this business. Szabó emphasises that there is nothing more powerful than seeing the entire process of collecting and processing coffee with your own eyes.

Read more in Slovak.

Here's more good news published by The Slovak Spectator

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Battle on TV

(Source: zomri.online)

Translation: Markíza directing. Matovič. Danko.

On June 25, the television programme "Na Telo" was broadcast on TV Markíza. Guests on the programme included the leader of the Slovak National Party party, Andrej Danko, and the leader of the OĽaNO party - Igor Matovič. This broadcast soon became a vivid topic of discussion on the Slovak Internet.

It was a chaotic discussion, which often resembled a stream of monologues. During the entire broadcast, the two attacked each other as much as possible, which is why Slovaks have been ironic about the debate.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!

